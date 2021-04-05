The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.59

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.59 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 1783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.36.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,867 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after buying an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Toro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

