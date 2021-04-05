The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.68

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.68 and last traded at C$83.62, with a volume of 3579096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

