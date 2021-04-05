The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock traded down $5.66 on Monday, hitting $653.18. 403,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,946. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $166.29 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $755.77 and a 200-day moving average of $741.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,274 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,243. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.