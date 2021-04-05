The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.
TTD stock traded down $5.66 on Monday, hitting $653.18. 403,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,946. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $166.29 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $755.77 and a 200-day moving average of $741.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,274 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,243. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
