The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Hits $910.39 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.66 or 0.00014611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $910.39 million and $1.92 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 338.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

