The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Trading Up 1.2%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 121,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 358,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49.

About The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

