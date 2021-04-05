The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $191.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $94.52 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $347.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

