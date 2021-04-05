The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $343.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

