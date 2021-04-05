THEKEY Trading 125.8% Higher This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 125.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011566 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 102.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

