Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $456.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.03 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.