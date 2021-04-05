Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $380,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $456.30 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $272.03 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.