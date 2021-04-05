Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and $114.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00283742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027161 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

