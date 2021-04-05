THETA (THETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.80 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and $292.88 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.80 or 0.00019733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00673975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028391 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000819 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

