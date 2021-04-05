Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,011.08

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 49% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $115,011.08 and $7,670.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 58.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,065.43 or 0.99655304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00093606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

