Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. 278,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,332. The stock has a market cap of $683.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

