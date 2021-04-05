Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 822 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.87 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

