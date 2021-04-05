THORChain Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $10.33 or 0.00017471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $144.31 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00300395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00799516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

