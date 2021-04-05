Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $33,697.86 and $69,198.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00372834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.