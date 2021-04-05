Thrive Token Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1,128.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $740,741.51 and approximately $414.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

