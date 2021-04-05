Thunder Token Market Cap Achieves $181.21 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $181.21 million and approximately $94.27 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00433321 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

