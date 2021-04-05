TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). 115,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 324,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204 ($2.67).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.