Tidal Finance Market Cap Reaches $25.64 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00076602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00299980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.00768908 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028711 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,114,081 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

