TigerCash Market Cap Reaches $829,326.74 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $829,326.74 and approximately $16.02 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $800.07 or 0.01354614 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

