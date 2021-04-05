Time New Bank 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00674431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028461 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

