TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Up 80% Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $141.77 million and approximately $30.35 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00004447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00678145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028499 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.