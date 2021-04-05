TokenPay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $137,777.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,613.05 or 0.99708664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00036662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00093503 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001674 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

