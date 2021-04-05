TON Token (TON) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, TON Token has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. TON Token has a market capitalization of $966,198.51 and approximately $76,545.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

TON Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars.

