TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.00. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $12.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $62,477,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.18. 255,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.36.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

