TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.13. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day moving average is $187.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

