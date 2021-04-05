Tornado Cash Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $142.44 or 0.00238620 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $74.90 million and $15.84 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00300946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00096305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00750466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003693 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 525,805 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

