Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of TMTNF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

