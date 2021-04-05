Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.42

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$97.42 and last traded at C$97.26, with a volume of 7862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

