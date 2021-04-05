Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.45

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 4336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

