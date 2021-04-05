Tower House Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tower House Partners LLP lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 22.8% of Tower House Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned 0.38% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $46,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.95. 1,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,248. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

