Traders Buy High Volume of Chembio Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 18,978 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the typical volume of 1,608 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMI stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

