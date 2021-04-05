Traders Buy High Volume of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Call Options (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 1,030 call options.

Shares of DMYD stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 161,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

DMYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,825,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

