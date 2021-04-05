Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 702% compared to the average daily volume of 342 call options.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 30,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,156,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,304,081.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,834,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

