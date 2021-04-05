Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,652 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 1,314 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

CLOU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,577. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

