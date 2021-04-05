Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNLIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIY opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Trainline has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

