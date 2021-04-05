Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Lowered to $4.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRZBF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of TRZBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

