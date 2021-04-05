Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

TRZ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.77 on Monday, reaching C$4.72. 1,967,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.89.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

