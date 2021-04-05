Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0035 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $248,644.44 and approximately $4,145.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 127.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

