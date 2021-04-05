TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 60,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMDX traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.52. 3,665,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.81 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.16.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.