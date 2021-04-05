TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $40.07

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $41.91. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 5,669 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

