TransMedics Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the typical volume of 467 call options.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,890 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $944.81 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

