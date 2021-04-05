TravelNote Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,148.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $31,749.30 and $2,148.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00300692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00096841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.18 or 0.00780258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003715 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

