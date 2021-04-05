TRAXIA Achieves Market Cap of $312,629.72 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. TRAXIA has a market cap of $312,629.72 and approximately $6,329.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00099357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.66 or 0.00803617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003846 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

