Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Reaches $2.75 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $109,833.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00300395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00799516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.