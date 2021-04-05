Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.97

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

