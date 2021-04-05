Tribe Hits Market Cap of $479.57 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Tribe has a market cap of $479.57 million and $98.40 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

