Tripio Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

